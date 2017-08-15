Worried Hearts Of Oak Complains To Eddy Doku On Why He Granted Dr Kyei access To Hearts Players

Management Committee chairman of the Black stars team B Eddy Doku has confirmed Hearts of oak did contact him to inquire on Dr Kwame Kyei’s visit to the Black Stars team B camp prior to their encounter with Burkina faso in Wagadougu last Saturday.

Report were rife in the local media suggesting the executive chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr Kwame went to the Black Stars team B’s camp to hold talks with shining Hearts of Oak duo, Thomas Abbey and Winful Cobbinah.

Eddy contacted by Kessben TV admitted following Dr Kwame Kyei’s visit, the Hearts fraternity have called and complained asking why executive chairman of Kotoko was granted access to their players.

Eddy Doku explained Dr Kwame Kyei paid a visit to the entire playing body of the team in Burkina but however did not hold any secret discussion with the Hearts players for a possible move to Asante Kotoko.

Personal assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei who went together with Asante Kotoko’s youth team coach Ernest Appau in an interview with Kessben FM completely played down on the widespread reports and stated they went to Burkina for an entirely different mission to the perceived.

BY: Nazir Hamzah