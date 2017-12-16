I Will Work With My Opponent after Winning – Kate Gyamfua

A former National Deputy Women’s Organiser and an aspiring National women’s organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Madam Kate Gyamfua has expressed her readiness to work with her contender after winning the race.

According Kate Gyamfua, all aspirants in the upcoming National Delegates Election slated for June 2018 are hardworking party people whose visions, experiences and competences cannot be made to go waste.

Madam Kate Gyamfua was speaking to some NPP women at the Kumasi heroes park where preparations are currently ongoing for the party’s extraordinary delegates conference slated for tomorrow Sunday 17th December, 2017.



Madam Kate Gyamfua in an interview with kessbenfm.com also wished all delegates who are travelling from far and near well and prayed for safe journey for them.

She advised all delegates to take part in every activity that will go on during the congress and pleaded with delegates to let cool heads prevail during the discussion.