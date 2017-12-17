Welcoming Address by the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party at the Party’s Extraordinary Conference in Kumasi

The President, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and Her Excellency, the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo,

The Vice President, His Excellency, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and Her Excellency, the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia,

Former President, His Excellency, John Agyekum Kufuor,

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Mike Aaron Ocquaye,

Member of the Diplomatic Corps,

The Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu,

Ministers of State,

The Acting National Chairman, Mr. Freddy Blay,

National Council Members,

Council of Elders,

Members of Parliament,

National, Regional and Constituency Executives,

MMDCEs,

Our brothers and Sisters from the Diaspora,

Reps from other political parties,

All protocol duly observed

I wish to welcome everyone on behalf of the Ashanti Regional NPP to the Extraordinary Delegates Conference being held in the Kumasi, Oseikrom the land of the King of Asante, Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Let us thank the Almighty God for blessing us with travelling mercies for our conference. This Extraordinary Delegates Conference comes on nearly a year after the historic defeat of our main opponent, the NDC and just after our 17th Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.

This important conference marks yet another historic moment in the history of the great Danquah, Busia, Dombo tradition and let me use this occasion to officially welcome everyone to Kumasi.

On behalf of the Ashanti Regional NPP, I will like to thank all polling station executives and sympathizers in the 4,756 polling stations across the Region and all the parliamentary candidates who were the campaign managers of the election 2016. The job would also not have been complete without the effort of all and sundry.

This combined effort enabled the Ashanti Region to place first throughout the Country in terms of votes that were obtained for the Presidential Candidate, now the President. We had One Million Six Hundred and Forty-seven Thousand Two Hundred and seventy four (1,647,274) valid votes in the 2016 election for our then Presidential candidate Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

We beat our main opponents, the NDC by over One Million One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Thirty nine (1,150,039) votes in the Ashanti Region. This represents 30% of the total Presidential votes in the country. Out of the 169 seats that the NPP have in Parliament, the Ashanti Region alone contributes 44 members, representing 26% of the seats the party has in parliament.

Various persons contributed in various ways; youthful exuberance, time, money, logistics, wisdom, intelligence, physical strength and experience. The party is extremely grateful to all such people.

Let me state that this Extraordinary Conference is being held in the Ashanti Region at a time that work has begun steadily towards the construction of an ultra-modern office complex befitting the status of a party stronghold of this great party.

This office complex, upon completion, will be named after our very own Otumfour kyeame, Baffour Akoto, in honour of his valuable contribution to the formation of this party.

At this juncture, let me single out an individual who has contributed immensely towards the realization of the dream; Nana Akwasi Boadu Nkansah Ayeboafo I, the chief of Nzema (Agric).

It is my hope that the next time we gather as party faithfuls in the region, we will be doing so in the Okyeame Baffour Akoto Ultra-modern Conference Hall which is currently under construction.

Your Excellency, as Chairman of this region, my interest is to see that by the end of the day, we will have fruitful deliberations and arrive at decisions that will further strengthen the structures of this party and ensure that every member, particularly the hardworking delegates and foot soldiers are the ultimate beneficiaries.

I would also like to repeat my pledge that before I end my tenure as Regional Chairman of this party, every single parliamentary seat in the region will be in the hands of the NPP.

Once again, let me welcome everybody to the Ashanti Region and wish all of us a fruitful programme.

LONG LIVE ASANTEMAN!!

LONG LIVE THE ELEPHANT FAMILY!!

LONG LIVE THE DANQUAH-BUSIA-DOMBO TRADITION!!

LONG LIVE GHANA!!

Johnawuniktv@gmail.com/Kessbenfm.com