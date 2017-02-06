Be wary of scammers – GNPC warns

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has warned the general public to be wary of scammers who take advantage of the state oil firm’s name to dupe jobseekers.

GNPC said it never asked its potential recruits to pay any money for employment .

“GNPC never asks would-be applicants to pay for any part of its recruitment process,” the state owned oil firm said in a statement published on their website on the 2nd of February 2017.

“It has come to our attention that some members of the public have become victims of a recruitment scam purportedly from GNPC, where they are asked to apply and pay for non-existent roles at GNPC.



The GNPC has advised members of the public that if approached, they should report the matter to the police for investigation.



GNPC said “all our recruitment is advertised through official channels such as our website, LinkedIn channels, and newspapers,” adding: “GNPC official website pages include www.gnpcghana.com. Any other format is not genuine.” It also said “email communication on recruitment from GNPC, if any, would be sent by GNPC officials using only the e-mail domains of @gnpcghana.com and that no money transfers or payments of any kind will ever be requested from applications nor by GNPC at any point in the recruitment process.”

Kessbenfm.com