Walker is new UK High Comissioner

The outspoken British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin will bring his service to an end in July this year, after serving three years in office.

Mr. Benjamin, who is widely known by Ghanaians for his candidness, will be replaced by Iain Walker, who will assume office in August, this year.

The High Commissioner-Designate comes into the position with an impressive resume. He has worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for the past 6 years, spending four of those years as Director of the Board.

A law graduate from the University of Dundee, his experience is wide-ranging, including a consulting role for PwC, a two year stint in the UK Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit as a policy lead in transformational government and a four year role at EY (formerly Ernst & Young – one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms).

