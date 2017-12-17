Video: NPP Women In Ashanti Region Welcome Kate Gyamfua With Jubilation

It was all joy amidst singing, dancing and cheers when some women in the ruling New Patriotic Party met with Madam Kate Gyamfua a national Women’s Organiser aspirant at the Heroes park where preparation was ongoing for the party’s extraordinary Congress slated for today 17th of December, 2017.

The women who could not hide their joy for seeing the former National Deputy Women’s organiser sang different forms of songs in a form of appellation to the former Akwatia Women’s Organiser.

It was all joy as the women used the opportunity to have some chit chat with Kate Gyamfua.