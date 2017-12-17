Video: Nana B leads Campaign team to a clean up ahead of Extraordinary Conference

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme in charge of Operations and Programmes Henry Nana Boakye known within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party as Nana B today lead a team of party supporters to clean up the Heroes park at Baba Yara sports stadium ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s extraordinary conference slated for Sunday 17th December 2017.

Nana B in a short interview with Kessbenfm.com wished the travelling NPP party executives from the Nine regions to Kumasi God’s devine blessings and safe ride as they travel to the conference grounds and back.

Henry Nana Boakye affectionately Known as Nana B is seeking the mandate of the party’s delegates to represent the party as it’s next National Youth organiser come the national delegates congress next year.

The event will bring together all the big wigs in the New Patriotic Party including the President and His Vice as they try to review the party’s constitution and to retain power in 2020 general elections.

