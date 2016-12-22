Video: Labadi Fuel station explosion 5 feared dead

An explosion that occurred at Labadi in the Nation’s Capital Accra has left five people dead and 12 others severely injured.

The Member of Parliament-elect for La Dade Kotopon , Vincent Sowah Odotei said those who have been injured have been sent to the hospital for medical care.

“…Unfortunately five people have lost their lives. Others have been taken to the hospital…As you can see the place is not the safe . It is still very dangerous and we have been asked that we bring the whole thing under control.”

He was also unable to state the cause of the incident saying “It is too early to ascertain what might have caused the incident. We still do not know the extent of the disaster. We do not have a clue. We waiting to see whether we can bring this under control.”

The explosion specifically occurred between the Labadi Cemetery and Trade Fair Centre.

An eyewitness, Joseph Quaye Amoo who earlier narrated the incident to Citi News said:

“I was sitting opposite the Kpogas furniture area when all of a sudden I heard a very loud explosion and I turned back and saw a huge flame, a huge furnace so everybody started running…”

In 2015, a similar incident that occurred near Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa led to the death of two people.

Several people also sustained serious injuries from the blast which happened.

In that same year [2015] two persons were injured in a gas explosion which occurred at Dansoman near the Wesley Grammar Senior High School

Viewer discretion is advised

