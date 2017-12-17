Video: The Expression of divergent views on our proposed Amendment is the Beauty of Democracy

Yaw Adomako Baafi the National Communication Director (ag) of the ruling New Patriotic Party has stated that the hullabaloo ongoing in the party about some proposed amendment to the NPP’s constitution is what makes the party unique and smacks of a true reflection of a party that believes in Democracy.

According Adomako Baafi the NPP is a party which has a lot of learned people who will not concur to anything proposed by party leadership just like that.

He however expressed optimism that the divergent views expressed will however make the party strong after its delegates conference today at Kumasi.

The NPP adhoc committee that was setup by the party made some recommendations to the party’s constitution. Some of those recommendations has generated a lot of debate across the length and breadth of the party but Adomako Baafi believes those are legitimate views expressed which shall all inure to the benefit of the party at the end of the Extraordinary Delegates Conference today.

