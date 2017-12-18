Video: We are delivering on our promise – Stephen Ntim

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Aspirant Mr Steven Ayensu Ntim, has lauded his party for delivering on their campaign Promise.

Mr Stephen Ntim in a live Kessben TV coverage of the Party’s extraordinary conference at the Heroes Park -Baba Yara sports Stadium in Kumasi which was moderated by Lawyer Ohene Gyan said the Party in almost year in power has implemented the major campaign promises which gave the party the overwhelming victory in the 2016 polls.

Mr Ntim however called on national delegates to fully endorse his candidature for a viable and more visible NPP which will see the party consolidate power beyond 2024.

The Aspiring National Chairman was however delighted about the nullification of the review of party’s constitution on those in the diaspora for it will have been politically suicidal to review the constitution to throw out the diasporans.



When posed a question by the Moderator of the program lawyer Ohene Gyan to affirm and confirm of his Candidature for Chairmanship race he confirmed that if the time comes and the nomination forms are made public he will pick and contest.

Mr Ntim who will be contesting for 4th time for the same portfolio said looking at his loyalty and commitment to party he is pretty sure the delegates will give him the nod in his 4th time of asking.

Below is the full video interview with Mr Stephen Ntim: