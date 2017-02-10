UNAIDS congratulates first Lady

His Excellency Michel Sidibè, the Executive Director of the UNAIDS today congratulated the First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her assumption of the office of the Chairperson of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).

During a curtesy call paid on her by H.E. Michel Sidibe AT THE First Lady’s office, he assured the First Lady of the support of UNAIDS as far as the execution of her functions are concerned and also encouraged her to advocate for the establishment of the new HIV Fund in Ghana as well as the commitment of leading women and the private sector to contribute towards its success.

He further asked the First Lady to lead the advocacy for prevention, care and access to HIV/AIDS services for young women and girls in Africa as well as use her influence to further the UNAIDS West African Emergency Catch Up Plan.

Mr. Haile Girmay, UNAIDS Country Director for Ghana during the visit conferred on the First Lady the role of the Premiere HIV-AIDS Ambassador for Ghana to champion the advocacy on elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV among adolescents

The First Lady on her part expressed her gratitude for the honour done her and assured of her readiness and commitment to the new roles in the light of the tremendous impact HIV/AIDS related issues have on the socio-economic well-being of Africans.

The First Lady also emphasized she will continue her fight against Malaria and promised to help the promote the agenda of UNAIDS.

Kessbenfm.com