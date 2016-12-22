Tiger kills two in Upper West

Fear has gripped residents in communities close to the Ghana/Burkina Faso border in the Upper West region following reports that a tiger has killed two people including a Fulani herdsman.

According to reports, the tiger escaped from a game reserve in Burkina Faso.

Starr News’ Musah Lansah reported that the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Gum Kofi Duaka has been touring the said affected communities to ascertain the veracity of the reports.

After touring the communities he, however, couldn’t confirm whether it was a tiger or a lion as the narratives from the indigenes lack consistency, reported Lansah.

The DCE has called the police and other security personnel to visit the communities to investigate the incident.

starrfmonline