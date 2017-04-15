Stop Persus Mining from Operating or else ….. 3 months old Ayamfuri resettlers to Nana Addo

Three months old resettlers of Ayamfuri Krofofrom in the upper Denkyira west district in the central region have called on the president of the republic of Ghana,Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffu Addo to as a matter of urgency issue an order to halt the multinational mining firm, Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL)from operating or else they will use dubious means to stop them.

Less than three months,the said mining company commissioned a US$30 million resettlement housing facility for the people of Ayamfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region .

In its quest to oblige with the mining regulation, which demands communities to be 500 metres radius away from mining sites,Persus Mining company limited relocated 1,147 people from three communities, namely, Festish, Ensugya North and Kyereawewa but the new settlement is an eye saw.

The three months old buildings have developed deep cracks on it walls.Deep erosion has engulfed the new settlement and there were lot of flooded areas when affected victims took the Media to the site to witness the situation.

The residents have no place to sleep when it rains because there is a leakage on the rooftop which allowed water to flood their rooms whenever it rained

There’s a total shoddy work on the resettlement site because the miners were only interested in moving residents out of the old site to embark on their illegal galamsay activities without considering the welfare of the indigenes.

The 216.78 acres land resettlement facility, which included 187 houses, 12 institutional buildings, including two schools, three churches, 13-unit commercial facility, and a community centre, with a new palace for the chief, police post, fire point, and a community water and sanitation agency office on the drawing board lives in danger when there’s a heavy rainfall.

Narrating her ordeal to the media last Wednesday ,Madam Akua Serwah, told the media that she had sustained a lot of injuries since she was resettled to the new cite.

According to her,a lot of houses becomes flooded when it rains.There is shortage of water when there is light out since all of the mechanised pipe water depends on the electricity.

We are now living closer to the mining site and the mining waste keeps ejecting us from the new settlement. How can we live in danger in our motherland.

Our chiefs are sitting unconcern for us to be treated as refugees. Where on this earth in abroad can you mined few meters away from residents.She asked.

Mr Yaw Gyamfi,spokes person of the group told the press that,they always had sleepless night because of the blasting of rocks by the mining company.He said when there is a blast of rock,it vibrates the entire structure of the houses and cracks.

The Chief of Ayamfuri, Nana Kwadwo Appiah III, palace has been also earmarked as a mining site.Residents are therefore warning the company to keep away from the palace else blood will flow when they dare them.

Authorities of the company has been informed about the anomalies in their buildings, but the miners jump protocols and misbehave toward residents .

All of the beneficiaries expressed shock of the inhuman behaviour characterized by authorities of the mining company

by resettling them to the new site .They preferred to live under their old structure. None of the roads has been tarred .The dusty nature of the environment is a potential death trap to residents.

There was no provision of school bus to transport children to the new school, since some of them live far from the newly-built school.

Source: Ayisah Foster, Ayamfuri C/R