Am still Alive, Says Nana Ama McBrown

Beautiful and elegant Ghanaian movie actress Nana Ama McBrown has refuted all circulating rumours making headlines in the media that she’s dead.

The aged-young energetic actress regarded this as a mischievous allegations and denied this fallacious release during an exclusive interview with Nana Yaw Poku, a.k.a Dj Roar on Friday during the most popular entertainment show ‘Entertainment Cirkle’ on Kessben FM 93.3 MHZ.



“I had been working throughout the day last Thursday till about 10pm when I only returned to meet uncountable number of calls like never before, I was so amazed to see unusual calls so desperate to make enquiries into my sudden demise which allege autopsy report indicated I died of food poisoning, but I have not even visited the hospital and not to talk of sickness, so I wondered”, Nana Ama fumed.



Nana Ama wondered what would motivate a person to deliberately write a baseless statement about a troubled free actress like her.

She however expressed worry about the difficulty in tracing the original source of that death pronouncement. She finally gave thanks to the almighty God for guiding her life and her lovely husband.

She also thanked the Kessben media for such a wonderful platform to personally deny such baseless allegations and cautioned all media platforms to examine the genuineness of their story sources to authenticate their delivery.

Story:Kessbenfm.com /Randy Jay Abubakar