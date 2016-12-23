Sports Minister gives GHC100 to Black Queens after protest

Outgoing Sport Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuije handed a sum of hundred Ghana Cedis to each member of the protesting senior national women’s team, the Black Queens on Thursday.

The Black Queens in the early hours of Thursday went on rampage in demand of a total sum of $25,000 owed each player accrued from the 2015 All Africa Games(AAG) gold medal feat as well as their participation in the 2017 Africa Women’s Championship.

The aggrieved ladies refused to leave the premises of the Sports Ministry despite calls from the Ghana Football Association to exercise restraint.

“We will give the minister the benefit of doubt because we have been cheated for a long time. Since we [Black Queens] returned from Cameroon nobody has told us anything, so we will accept the token as transportation but in the coming days we need our $25,000”, players told Starr Sports.

“If not our next destination will be the seat of government but since the minister has promised us to pay us before the swearing of the President elect Nana Akufo Addo we have agreed”, they added.

Ghana’s Group opponent, the Falcons of Nigeria adopted the same strategy till President Buhari paid each member of the AFCON winning team $25,000 each last Friday in Abuja.

source: starrfmonline