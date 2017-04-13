Shun alcohol and over-speeding this Easter -Hon. Oti Gyarko urges Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament for Techiman North Honourable Martin Oti Gyarko has called on Ghanaians to used Christ crucifixion as a form of reflection on earth and what God has for as in Heaven rather than quaffing alcoholic liquor and over-speeding which sometimes ends in loss of lives during Easter celebrations.

The Honourable member said the youth of Ghana are the future of this country and using Easter as an occasion to excessively drink alcohol was very detrimental to their lives and sometimes over-speeding as a result of alcohol influence also cut short their unrealized dreams.

Honourable Martin Oti Gyarko also used the opportunity to extend a happy Easter to his constituent of Techiman north and the entire christian fraternity as they reflect on the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ Jesus.

He further added that the President H.E Nana Akufo Addo was steering the country in the right direction in the area of Jobs and better governance for the good people of Ghana.

John Awuni/ Kessbenfm.com

johnawuniktv@gmail.com