Shake up in Police Service; Kofi Boakye heads to Accra

Ashanti regional Police commander COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has been moved from the region to head the Research and Planning Department of the service in the latest shake up in the state security agency .

Consequently, the substantive director general of Research and Planning COP Rose Bio Atinga is heading to the technical department as director general.

This is the second time in a fortnight acting IGP David Asante-Apeatu has effected changes in the service since he took over the helm of affairs.

Other officers affected in the changes include; COP Frank Adu Poku, Director general Technical now heading to the services department as Director General.

More soon…