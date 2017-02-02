Sammy Awuku Rejects Ministerial Offer

It is being speculated that National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has refused the opportunity to serve as a deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development, in favour of party work.

According to sources at the seat of government – the Jubilee House – many elders of the NPP had expressed apprehension about the likely departure of Mr. Awuku from the party’s headquarters to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, which is being headed by Hajia Alima Mahama.

Several party elders, DAILY GUIDE learnt, are calling on the youth organiser to take a second look at the decision to go into government since the president recognizes his immense contributions towards the NPP’s victory in 2016, while others are also pushing him to accept the portfolio.

But it is turning out that Mr Awuku still wants to hang on to party works, contrary to speculations that he had already picked up the job of a deputy minister.

Under his leadership, the youth wing of the NPP last year was credited with the massive mobilization of supporters and sympathizers, winning the students’ front and the young voters at large.

Some youth of the NPP have reportedly been pressuring him to take the job offered him by the president in order to serve their interest over the next four years of the NPP administration, which promises to better the lives of Ghanaians.

There were speculations also last year that the NPP’s National Organizer and Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, was being considered for government appointment, but that was resolved.

It is however, unclear what step Mr. Awuku might take, concerning his continuous stay at the party’s Asylum Down head office in Accra.

