Romelu Lukaku: Everton can convince Belgian striker to stay – Koeman

Everton’s improved performances can convince striker Romelu Lukaku to stay at the club, says boss Ronald Koeman.

The Belgium international’s agent has said a new deal at Goodison is close to being agreed.

“If players see a future in the club and the team is improving and getting stronger every day that is always a plus for them to stay,” Koeman said.

“That is what we need to show him so he is convinced the short future is at Everton.”

The Toffees were ninth following defeat by local rivals Liverpool on 19 December but have since gone seven league games unbeaten and sit seventh.

Earlier this season Koeman said Lukaku would need to leave Goodison Park to fulfil his potential but in December the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, said a contract extension was 99% done.

The 23-year-old is the Premier League’s top scorer with 16 goals this season and scored four against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I didn’t speak to the board about Romelu. If his agent mentioned he likes to stay and he will sign a new deal that is perfect for Everton,” Koeman said.

“We know everyone has their own ambition – that’s only human – but we want to keep the good players and he is one of those.

“He is top scorer in the league at the moment and is playing at a high level and is so clinical it would be difficult to find a replacement for him, and for that I hope he will stay.”