Robber Killed In NDC T-Shirt

A suspected armed robber, who was dressed in a shirt of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been allegedly killed by his colleague at Soweto, a suburb of Official-Town in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, identified as Yaw Doamekpor, 35, was shot in the chin by his colleague during a robbery operation in a phone shop.

The deceased was wearing a T-shirt with the picture of the parliamentary candidate of NDC in Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey.

He was reportedly packing the booty into a bag when his colleague mistakenly shot him in an attempt to fire a warning shot.

The armed robber died on the spot before the arrival of the police.

The lifeless body of deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary of the Police Hospital in Accra.

The police retrieved a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) and 5 rounds of ammunition.

A dagger, mask, six damaged cell phones, six Vodafone SIM cards, five Glo SIM cards, 10 MTN SIM cards, six Tigo SIM cards, GH¢198.00 were found in the bag of the deceased.

The police have since mounted a search for the other suspects.

Eyewitnesses told DAILY GUIDE that at about 9:00pm, the shop attendant was about closing when three young men on a motorbike arrived on the scene.

Few minutes, the two pillion riders entered the shop with the rider on the motorbike in front of the shop to keep guard.

Some seconds later, the other person pulled out a pistol and asked him to surrender the items.

In the process, one of the armed robbers mistakenly fired at his accomplice in an attempt to fire a warning shot.

He subsequently ran outside and sped off on the motorbike with some of the booty.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hebert Sosu, Crime Officer of the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, noted that the deceased was released from Nsawam Medium Prisons two years ago.