Ritual murders “Sakawa” on the increase in Jaman South District as female students keeps dispearing week in week out

Ritual murders popularly known as ‘Sakawa’ has reared its ugly head in the  Jaman  South District with its capital being Drobo and a surrounding community of Kosibuokrom area in the Brong Ahafo region is on an alarming increase and needs urgent attention from the security agencies.

A month ago  Drobo Senior High School student went Missing for 2 weeks and later found in the  Western Region seriously  paralysed, Narrating her ordeal She said on her Way to School a Certain man with a Private car stopped and told her to Show him where Drobo SHS is because his Daughter had gained admission there.

So  she  joined them in the car by the time she realised she was in a building with has some other 10 girls with a malam and immediately 3 of girls  were killed  and she was injected with a substance. The  Next day she was sent to the Malam only for him to order her captors to leave her so she doesn’t  spoil his Work.

She is now at the Drobo St Mary hospital receiving treatment of that traumatic experience. Again a week today another Student went Missing by  Name Ankamah Rebecca. The parents as well as the entire  people of Jaman south are calling on Government to Come to their  aid and help do away with these Sakawa people.

 

