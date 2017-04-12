Ritual murders “Sakawa” on the increase in Jaman South District as female students keeps dispearing week in week out

Ritual murders popularly known as ‘Sakawa’ has reared its ugly head in the Jaman South District with its capital being Drobo and a surrounding community of Kosibuokrom area in the Brong Ahafo region is on an alarming increase and needs urgent attention from the security agencies.

A month ago Drobo Senior High School student went Missing for 2 weeks and later found in the Western Region seriously paralysed, Narrating her ordeal She said on her Way to School a Certain man with a Private car stopped and told her to Show him where Drobo SHS is because his Daughter had gained admission there.

So she joined them in the car by the time she realised she was in a building with has some other 10 girls with a malam and immediately 3 of girls were killed and she was injected with a substance. The Next day she was sent to the Malam only for him to order her captors to leave her so she doesn’t spoil his Work.

She is now at the Drobo St Mary hospital receiving treatment of that traumatic experience. Again a week today another Student went Missing by Name Ankamah Rebecca. The parents as well as the entire people of Jaman south are calling on Government to Come to their aid and help do away with these Sakawa people.

