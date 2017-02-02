Revealed: GNPC replaces managers with others for FPSO naming trip
Out of the eight people representing GNPC at the FPSO naming ceremony, only one (1) person that actually worked on the eniGhana operated Sankofa Gye Nyame project over the last 8 years was included in the delegation from GNPC to go witness the naming of the FPSO JA Kuffuor in Singapore tomorrow Feb 3rd;
Noticeably absent was the Deputy CEO responsible for all Exploration and Production, Thomas Manu, and the Development and Production Project Manager, Victor Sunu-Atta, who were taken off the original first list that was signed by the CEO on January 20th, 2017.
A new list was sent to eniGhana on January 23rd, 2017, signed by Director of Finance, Comfort Aniagyei (“Made in Ghana” stakeholder, also the NPP rep at GNPC and a known informant on GNPC issue to media especially Oman FM ) while the CEO was still in place;
Instead the personal assistant of the same Director of Finance, Comfort Aniagyei (the most senior NPP operative in GNPC) and a driver were in the delegation which was filled mainly with NPP politicians, MPs and appointees;
The Director of Finance, who reports to Deputy CEO responsible for Commercial & Corporate Services, Kwame Ntow Amoah, apparently after receiving instructions from Office of the President, did not follow Governance procedure by consulting with her seniors – the two Deputies CEOs – but went on to issue and sign a letter to eniGhana who were baffled at the names on the list; it is reported that eniGhana even questioned the caliber of people attending this August ceremony and refused to give accreditation nor pay for the trip;
News from the grapevine is that NPP intends doing a restructuring at GNPC to demote or expunge Kwame Ntow-Amoah and possibly Thomas Manu so as to promote Comfort Aniagyei; it must be recalled that NPP did a similar restructuring and laid off hundreds of staff of GNPC 2002-2005 and recruited to fill most of those positions later.
