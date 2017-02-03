Return gov’t vehicles in your possession – Randy Abbey, Ade Coker warned

Ace broadcaster, Randy Abbey and the Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobina Ade Coker have been ‘warned’ to return government vehicles in their possession.

Brong Ahafo Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as ‘Abronye DC’ issued the warning to the two on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Thursday while speaking about government assets in people’s possession in the country.

“We are warning Randy Abbey and Ade Coker to be ready for us and return the government vehicles in their possession…we are coming after them next…,” Abronye DC threatened on the show.

The NPP Youth Organiser confessed on the show that he was the one who led a team of persons believed to be from the National Security, DVLA and the Military to the residence of NDC Organiser, Kofi Adams to seize his five vehicles.

Kofi Adams on Wednesday said that some armed military men, DVLA officials and national security personnel stormed his residence at Golf City in Tema and drove away five vehicles.

The vehicles, he said are three (3) Land Cruisers and two (2) Pick Ups.

Of the five, three of them – a Pick Up and 2 Land Cruisers belonged to him while the other two Land Cruisers belonged to his brother.

And the seizure, Kofi said has affected the daily activities as the vehicles were meant to run various errands for him.

He has since accused the NPP and the Nana Akufo-Addo administration of engaging in acts of lawlessness.

Abronye DC claimed that he and his team have a tall list of government vehicles which are in possession of former government officials, party persons and their cronies.

He said they would continue to pursue such persons until they return the government assets.

“If you claim the vehicles are yours, produce the original documents when we come to you, we would compare that as well…,” he said.

Randy Abbey was said to be very close to former President John Mahama; former Majority Leader, Alban Bagbin cited him as the one had to contact before having access to the former President.

Randy confirmed his love for President Mahama and promised to vote for him during the last NDC rally at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I have a good relationship with Nana Addo but I choose JM. I am voting for John Mahama”, he declared at the time.

Ade Coker has also been the Chairman of the Greater Accra NDC.

Abronye DC however failed to mention the particular cars in their possession

Adomonline