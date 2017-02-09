Return my cars – Adams to Police

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams, has asked the Police to return his seized cars.



According to him, the cars, which are not the subject of any criminal investigation, were wrongfully and unlawfully seized, hence should be returned.



A letter written by his lawyers A-Partners@Law to the police on Thursday February 9 said: “We hold the instruction of Mr Kofi Adams … to formally bring to your attention the unlawful detention of vehicles placed in police custody under his direction while he was out of the jurisdiction.



“Sir, the vehicles, which are a matter of public knowledge, were wrongfully and unlawfully removed from our client’s Golf City residence in Tema on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in a style and fashion reminiscent of excesses of the country’s dark past of unconstitutional rule. The group of men who engaged in such unconstitutional conduct, criminal trespass and egregious violation in the face of our client’s guaranteed rights to privacy and property, has since been identified and understood to have acted on the unlawful instructions of state actors.



“You would know that the Honourable Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, subsequently denounced the action, ordered the return of the vehicles, and apologised to our client while promising to discipline the said men. When the vehicles were being promptly returned to our client’s residence, he directed they first be put in the custody of the police for the chief purpose of independent inspection and inventory taking before he would accept them.



“The caretaker of our client’s residence having conveyed our client’s instructions to the lawless men, they accordingly drove away from said residence and placed the vehicles in police custody.



“Our client returned to the jurisdiction and on Tuesday sought to have police assist him inspect the vehicles so he could take them. Strangely, however, our client was told by your officers they had written instructions from a presidential staffer, Lord Commey, not to release the vehicles until purported investigations had been concluded.



“Respectively, our client is not undergoing any judicial or quasi-judicial process whatsoever in the instant matter, neither are the vehicles the subject of any ongoing criminal process. There being no legal justification whatsoever for the complained acts, our client requests that you take steps immediately to terminate the unlawful detention of said vehicles any further by releasing same to him forthwith.



“Please be informed that each of the vehicles in question has the requisite documentation including of transfer from their vendors duly only processed by the DVLA, which registered them in accordance with law. In fact, our client personally voluntarily supplied said documents to your officers when he came to your offices to take the vehicles.”



Source:ClassFMonline.com