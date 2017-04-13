My Repost To Ashanti Is Not Political – DCOP Ken Yeboah

The Ashanti regional police commander DCOP Ken Yeboah has denied rumours that his reposting from the Northern region to the Ashanti was politically influenced to compromise activities of party faithfuls in the latter region.

He indicated that his coming to the Ashanti region forms part of the official timely routines of the Ghana Police administration and had never been motivated by partisan politics.



This follows some media reportages allegedly claiming the New Patriotic Party upon assumption into office made some reshuffles in the police administration to befit the interest of the party in the various regions.



“My coming to the Ashanti region is not political either by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and hence am not ready to countenance any conduct contrary to the laws of the security system of our land”. Ken Yeboah fumed.

Speaking to Omahene Yaw Adu Boakye on Thursday during “Maakye” on kessbenfm, the commander bemoan activities of some party members in the region and stated that, he is forever ready to arrest anyone who goes contrary to the laws irrespective of his affiliated political party.

DCOP Ken Yeboah announced his readiness to continue the appreciable legacy of the former commander to combat any crime in the region.

Story : Randy Jay Abubakar