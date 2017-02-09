Referees’ Committee could increase Luis Suarez’s suspension

A late second booking for barging into Koke saw the Uruguayan receive his marching orders and Suarez spoke of his outrage at Gil Manzano’s decision in the mixed zone after the 1-1 draw.

That has irked the Referees Technical Committee who will now refer Suarez to the Competition Committee, who may decide to extend his one-game ban to two or three.

However, Barcelona have already discussed their plans to review and potentially appeal the dismissal, which will see Suarez miss the Copa final at the end of the season.

marca