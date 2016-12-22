Real Madrid begin negotiations for Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid were expected to sign a top class keeper a year ago and the Manchester United keeper David De Gea was linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the move never quite materialised due to some miscommunication between the clubs and Los Blancos decided to stick with Keylor Navas. According to latest reports, the Spanish giants are still looking to sign a world-class keeper and are in talks to sign the Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois.

According to Onda Cero, Real Madrid have begun negotiations for the Belgian international and are looking to sign him as an upgrade to Navas. Courtois is a former Atletico Madrid player and it will be interesting to see how he responds to this offer.

The Belgian was frustrated after a disappointing season under Mourinho last year, but the former Atletico star has found his form once again under Conte and seems quite happy at Stamford Bridge. There is no doubt that Chelsea will want to hold on to him and Real Madrid will have to pay over the odds to sign him if they are indeed interested.

Courtois is one of the top three keepers in Europe alongside Neuer and De Gea. Signing him would be a masterstroke for Zinedine Zidane, but the Blues are favourites to win the Premier League this year and if they return to the Champions League next season, it will be tough for the Spanish giants to sign one of their best players.

Onda Cero have mentioned that an agreement is yet to be reached, but both clubs are in talks about a potential transfer. Chelsea are in the title race this year and Real Madrid will have to wait until summer if they want to sign him. There is no way Conte will sanction the sale of a key player midway through the season