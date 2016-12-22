Reduce Private universities tariffs incoming government – NUGS

The National Union Of Ghana Students (NUGS) has appealed to the incoming government New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reduce the various private universities tariff to create enough opportunity for students to afford their school fees.

According to the NUGS Coordinating Secretary Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom stated that , a lot of people could not get access to public universities based on the limited enrollment mandated but private universities which can afford enough enrollment due to high tariff which has granted the authorities of various universities to increase their fees .

He said , because of the high increment of the fee , it has prevented a lot of people who has the best qualification from enrolling and those who have the access also can not pay their fees due to high tariff on the private universities.

He urged the incoming NPP administration to reduce such tariff and also pay their colleagues teachers arrears which has been a difficult tasked for the out going NDC to fulfill.

He made these appeals during press conference held to welcome the president – elect and alert him on his promise concerning the country education system