Press statement: Use seized Galamsey machines to assist in road construction – CYSAP

The Concerned Youth of Sekyere Afram Plains (CYSAP), finds it gratifying and a national concern at the appex, government’s stance to end illegal mining (galamsey) in the country within the next few days.

We the members of CYSAP find it appropriate, the three-week ultimatum issued by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, to stop galamsey in all corners of the country where this illegal activity hangs around the neck of the country as an albatross.

It is true that the fight against illegal mining is not an easy one though, we at CYSAP commend the minister representing the government for the bold step so far and that we are ready to join reins to end the galamsey menace at the expiration of the ultimum after the Easter festivities.

We share the sentiment of the ministry and for that matter, government and all related stakeholders stemming the fight against galamsey and that our water bodies are getting more polluted by the day, our lands are getting destroyed and limited in the area of farming, we are losing our forest reserves, all to the galamsey menace.

We are ready to fight galamsey together and would not relent in our efforts to clamp down on the activities of illegal miners.

We also wish to commend the media for its urgent attention given to this fight on a daily basis through its agenda setting. Kudos to the Media Coalition against galamsey

However, we wish to call on the ministry to liaise with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to use all seized mining equipment, especially, excavators, to help in reshaping and construction of roads that are in poor shape located in areas of illegal mining.

We believe that using the seized mining equipment at the expiration of the ultimum to support road construction and maintenance will serve a better purpose on national development rather than setting them ablaze.

Thank you.

