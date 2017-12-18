Press Statement: Joyce Zempare salutes NPP delegates

The New Patriotic Party’s Extraordinary Conference concluded successful without any reported incident and as such was very orderly.

As part of the NPP’s constitutional mandate, delegates from the nine regions with Ashanti as host making ten converged to review the party’s constitution and to present a united front for election 2020.

The aspiring Women Organiser and Current Greater Accra Women Organiser Madam Joyce Konokie Zempare has lauded the delegates for the manner they conducted themselves and also wished them Merry Chrismas and travelling mercies from the Most High God as they travel back to their various destination.

The aspiring women organiser made this known in press a statement which was copied Kessbenfm.com and below is the full statement:

The New Patriotic Party has once again demonstrated its democratic credentials to the international society of politics by transparently laying down its proposed amendments before the constituency, regional national executives as well as all stakeholders of the party for in depth deliberations to unearth what matters for the collective good of the party as it matures through the democratic environment of the world politics.

The delegates of our great party contributed greatly by accepting and descenting proposed amendments which in their best knowledge, would not yield positive results for the party in the long run.

The NPP is a collectivist party which believes in democratic principles as the surest way to achieve political success.

I wish to take this medium to express my profound gratitude to Tescon, constituency and regional executives as well as the various women groups within the party for their unflinching support.

You have demonstrated that in NPP, competence is a collective search.

May the good God see you through your various aspirations in politics and be with us all as we aspire for various positions in the party.

I want to also wish you, my respected delegate and the members of the NPP fraternity from the North to South, East to West and Central a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous Happy New Year.

May the good Lord continue to be our shield.

KUKURUDU

Continuity is the mission

Victory is the Vision

………….Signed…………….

Joyce Konokie Zempare

Incoming National Women Organizer

