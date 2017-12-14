Press Statement: General Nunoo-Mensah to be awarded for Mentorship

A former National Security Coordinator and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has been nominated for an award by African Center for Developing Education (ABCDE).

The award is going to be in recognition of the mentorship roles he has played and continue to play in the lives of Ghanaians.

Below is the full press statement regarding the awards:

The African Center for Developing Education (ABCDE), a Non-Governmental organization chaired by Dr. Ekwow Spio- Garbrah will be awarding deserving mentors, patrons, corporate sponsors, ABCDE clubs, and students from some organizations and selected second cycle institutions. Amongst the people and organizations to be awarded are General Nunoo-Mensah, Ecobank Ghana. The event will take place at the British Council, Accra on 19th December, 2017 from 4pm-7pm.

This award ceremony is the first organized by ABCDE. In attendance to the ceremony will be officials of the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, CEOs of some companies, heads of professional bodies, SHS heads, and student leaders. Dignitaries expected at the ceremony are, Mrs. Cecilia Kwakye Coffie (President, Conference of Headmasters of Assisted Secondary Schools -CHASS) and Ms. Fiona S. Anthony (Head of Human Resource – Unilever Ghana).

According to the Chairman, this ceremony is geared at strengthening the relationship between ABCDE, its patrons, mentors and sponsors and to show appreciation for their continuous support in bridging the gap between education and industry.

Individuals and corporate sponsors to be awarded are, Dr. Mike Agyekum Addo (Chairman, KAMA Group LTD), Ms. Petra Aba Asamoah (General Manager Commercial, Media General Ghana Ltd), Ms. Fiona S. Anthony (Head of Human Resource – Unilever Ghana), Mr. Francis Opare Aniagyei (Teacher and Patron, Accra Girls SHS) , Mr. Tony Nii Ayertey (Teacher and Patron, Achimota SHS) and corporate sponsors are, British Council Ghana, Margins Group Co. Ltd and the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC).

About ABCDE

The African Center for Developing Education is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) registered in the UK and Ghana in 2012, working in partnership with industry, academia and governments to improve youth employability through Mentorship, Internship, Scholarships and related programs organized through ABCDE Clubs in secondary and tertiary institutions

