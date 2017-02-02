Pregnant Beyonce Goes Naked to Bare Baby Bump After Twins Announcement: Stunning Photos!

Baby it’s you — plus two! Beyonce went completely naked to show off her bare baby bump after revealing that she is pregnant and expecting twins with Jay Z.

Queen Bey, 35, posted the stunning photos on her website on Thursday, February 2. In two photos, she covers her breasts with her hair and hand as she wears nude underwear. In a third, she sits on top of a red car that’s filled with flowers and placed in front of a sky backdrop.

“I have three hearts,” she wrote.

The startling shots don’t end there. In two more, the “Hold Up” singer cradles her growing belly underwater as she covers up in yellow and red sheer cloths.

Soon-to-be big sister Blue Ivy, 5, joined her famous mom for the photo shoot, too. In two separate snaps, Blue kisses Bey’s bare baby bump and later hands the star flowers.

Beyonce and the rapper, 47, announced on Wednesday that they were expanding their family. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” Beyonce captioned an Instagram pic of her bump. (The photo is already the

The couple, who previously suffered a miscarriage, are “over the moon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time,” the insider told Us. “It’s even better than they wished for. Blue is so excited to be a big sister!

