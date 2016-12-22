Photos: Kessben media donation to Mampong children home gathers momentum towards last day

Posted by: John Awuni In Hot Issues Posted on December 22, 2016 Comment

As part of Kessben media corporate social responsibilities, the annual donations to the children homes within Ashanti Region of which Mampong children home receives the largest chunk is scheduled for Friday 23rd December.

As it has now become an annual routine the Mampong children’s home donation precedes the aged party which is also an annual party organised to fete the very aged in the society on every first day of the new year.

Kessben media could not have done this all alone without the unalloyed support from clients, listeners, viewers and well meaning Ghanaians who gave bountifully towards the cause.

Below are the items for donation at the children home at Mampong

