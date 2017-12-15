PHOTOS: Dominic Eduah Donates To Mampong Babies Home

The cry of the orphan is a reason to have a sleepless night and a worry to a sound mind. Dominic Eduah, NPP Deputy National Youth Organizer has donated assorted food stuff, first aid,learning materials and other items that will help improve the livelihood of the orphaned child to the Mothercare Orphanage Home, at Mampong yesterday.



The NPP National Youth Organizer Hopeful did not disclose the cost of the items.

Speaking, after presentation, Dominic Eduah, known within and outside the Party as The Field Marshal asked the people in who are endowed and well-to-do to donate to motherless and fatherless in the society for their up-keep.

He said the children through no faults of theirs have become orphans and have found themselves in the orphanage homes.

They therefore need the support of the society to live with a better standard of development so that they can also grow up to be better citizens, he said.

The NPP National Youth Organizer Hopeful was accompanied by four Constituency Youth Organizers and some Party Executives.

Dominic Eduah urged the orphans not be disturbed and discouraged with their situation, but should strive hard to succeed in life.

