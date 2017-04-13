Paulo Dybala: Juventus extend deal of Argentina forward until 2022

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has signed a contract extension with the Italian champions until 2022.

The 23-year-old Argentina international has 16 goals for the club this season and was linked with a move away.

He joined Juve for an £23m from Palermo on a five-year deal in June 2015 and won the double in his first season.

“I’ve always just wanted to succeed in everything that I do and I know that Juventus is the perfect place to be if you want to win things,” Dybala said.

Dybala has scored 39 goals and made 16 assists in 82 games since joining Juventus – more than any other player at the club in that time.

He has also made the third most appearances for the Turin club since his debut, only behind defender Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus have announced they will pay his old club Palermo an extra 8m euro (£6.8m) over the next four years as a result of a “performance bonus”

bbc