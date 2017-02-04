Otumfuo Mawerehene makes Council of State bid

Otumfuo Mawerehene, Nana Baffour Osei Hyeaman Brentuo VI has formally declared his bid to contest as a member of the council of state. He is among the 19 persons who have officially submitted their nominations for this position.

At a press conference held Saturday afternoon at the Manhyia Palace Secretariat,Nana Baffuor Hyeaman VI maintained that his decision was made known after several consultations held both at home and abroad.

The soft spoken member of the Kumasi Traditional Council said the election of council of state is non partisan and not ethnic base and so will serve all in Ashanti Region irrespective of political party and ethnic group one belongs. Mawerehene when elected will succeed Hon Nana Asiama Poku Afrifa II the

Late Toasehene who served in the erstwhile NDC government.

The EC had earlier closed nominations to make way for the regional elections slated for 9th February, 2017.

Eligibility

To be eligible to contest the poll, applicants must be Ghanaian, of sound mind, be eligible to contest, and be native to or resident in the regions they seem to represent.

