NUGS Partake in Presidential Youth Dialogue

The National Union of Ghana Students on Friday August 11, 2017 took part in a Presidential Youth Dialogue held at the Osu Castle.

The program organised by the National Youth Authority to mark this year’s Annual International Youth Day Celebration was under the auspices of the senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo and under the theme “Youth Building Peace.”

The program brought on board youth groups from across the country who were given the opportunities to ask questions and suggest solutions towards building a better country with the youth in focus.

Speaking to the media after the event, the AG. President of NUGS, Mr. Shadrach Mireku, called on policy makers to engage the youth in every developmental and policy decision making process.

He admonished the youth to stay out of election related violence and play their part as responsible citizens of the country towards building a better a nation.

On his part, Mr. Gilbert Kwasi Frimpong, the Press and Information Secretary of NUGS called for a complete overhaul of the current curriculum in our education set-up. He stated that history behind curriculum is such that the educational curriculum of any country is supposed to solve the challenges of the country and not compound them. “Our curriculum especially at the basic and second cycle level makes it almost impossible for a larger chunk of our people to read entrepreneurial, scientific, technical, vocational and technological courses at the tertiary level to solve the nation’s problems” he said.

“Our current curriculum produces more humanity based courses students at the tertiary level hence the huge backlog of unemployed graduates in the country and need a complete overhaul from the basic to tertiary levels.” He added.

On his part, Mr. Sammi Awuku, the youth commander of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) appealed to government to do every possible within it’s might to employ the graduate private nurses and asked government to put measures in place that will make it possible for government to train nurses for export in the near future.