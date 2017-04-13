Newly Elected KNUST SRC President Promises To Reduce Fees

Posted by: John Awuni
Posted on April 13, 2017

A level 300 Agriculture student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), David Dannah who won the elections as the Students Representative Council (SRC) president has promised to reduce  fees.

The new SRC president won the election against three contestants promising to established financial aid for female students to be called “Afia Serwaa Kobi Fund”.

Mr. David Dannah assured students of maximum security on campus by establishing neighborhood watchdog committees.

Chairman of the KNUST Electoral Commission, Mr. Ashraf Sakah declared David Dannah winner of the polls after  securing  44.66% followed by Bruce Yeboah Gyampo 25.06%, Rashead Ahmed Napkan 20.13% and Christian Boakye Yiadom 19.55% of a total of  11894 valid votes cast

Miss Isabella Sennett Agyekum was elected for the position of the General Secretary polling 40% to beat Bridget Opoku Bosman and Jocelyn Osei Agyeiwaa who both they had  29.82% and 28.92 respectively.

The Financial Secretary position went for Franklin Aaron Kyereme securing 37.38% beating Prince Nii Lamptey and O.K. Emmanuel managed   to obtain 36.12% and 30.13% respectively.

The Women’s Commissioner Position was fiercely contested by Ruth Anku Gbetenu and Comfort Ampadu with 50.68% and 47.47% respectively.

 

Source:mynewsgh.com