We need Ejisu-Juaben native in your cabinet young patriot tells Akufo Addo

A group known as young patriot, a wing of the NPP youths who campaigned vigorously to ensure Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo win the 2016 general election is calling on the president to include a native of Ejisu-Juaben in his cabinet.

According to the organiser and deputy communications Director of Ejisu-Juabeng branch of young patriot, Farida Yeboah there are many well qualified personalities from the area who can serve in Nana Addo’s administration.

“We want to plead with the president to give us ministerial positions. Ejisu juaben has great personalities like kwabena Owusu Aduomi, John kumah, Hon.Osei Agyei and Ama Pomaah.

These people are very hard working. They worked hard to ensure that the most contested Ejisu-Juaben seat both presidential and parliamentary were as usual delivered to the NPP” she said

“This plea is our own initiative to ensure that our constituencies are rewarded. There is no influence whatsoever, we the youth believe that if we have our people in government it will help push the interest of the constituency to ensure that we have our share of the national cake, hence our call for our people to be included in new administration

“We know the president as a listening father and he will pay heed to our request. Miss Farida concluded.