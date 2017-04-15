NDC’S Press Conference Needless – David Prah

The Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region , Mr. David Prah has hit hard on the opposition National Democratic Congress describing the party’s press conference on Thursday as ”needless, useless and unwarranted.” He mentioned that the former appointees and the executives of the defeated National Democratic Congress in the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are ‘barking’ because the avenues for their stealing and corrupt practices have been blocked by the Akufo Addo’s government making it impossible for them to get their ”dirty money”. He described the NDC government led by Mahama as the worst government witness in the history of Ghana.

Speaking to the Daily Stateman Mr. Prah reminded Ghanaians not to forget the numerous scandals that took place during the reign of NDC from January 2009 to January 2017 such as; Armajaro cocoa scandal, Embrer Jet scandal, Tema community 3 ramseyer site illegal acquisition, Suba scandal, Sada scandal, Gyeeda scandal, Woyome scandal, Construction Pioneer (CP) scandal, African Automobile scandal, Bus Branding scandal, Mahama Ford Expedition Bribe scandal, Brazil World cup scandal,Nayele Cocaine saga, Merchant Bank Sale scandal, 419 Hope City Project scandal, Fraudulent Ameri scandal, DKM 419 scandal, Watervile scandal, Fraudulent Jet Hanger scandal, Capacity Building scandal, Heritage fund loot scandal, Isofotone scandal, Presidential Diaries scandal, Karpower scandal And the Ameri power deals the saw the loss of US$150m to the state.

He stated that the NDC regime witnessed the collapse of almost all the Social Intervention Programmes in the country such as NHIS, School Feeding, Capitation Grants, Free Maternal Care, Free Bus Ride by school children and the aged.

He described NDC’S stance on the Delta Force as hypocritical since their Azorka Boys and the Muntie 3 were the worst offenders in the behaviour they are accusing the latter about. Mr. Prah condemned the NDC executives describing them as ”bad losers”. He chastised the NDC National Chairman Mr Kofi Pouthorphy, the General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and his Deputy Koku Ayidoho. You see my brother these are “individuals suffering from selective amnesia who want to please their disappointed followers”, David Prah lamented.

He wondered why President Mahama is now complaining since he described himself as a dead goat and asked whether he has now resurrected from the dead. He said Mahama’s NDC government was incompetent, corrupt and practiced nothing but tribal politics.

He therefore appealed to Ghanaians not to fall for the usual propaganda from the NDC but to support Nana Addo as he works hard with his team of competent Ministers and other appointees to develop Ghana, bring HOPE to the numerous dejected Ghanaian youth through employment creation.

Mr. David Prah stated that the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has started implementing its well-thought through policies like the 1-District-1-Factory’ policy; ‘1-Village-1-Dam’ policy; the diversification of the country’s agriculture; the Free SHS policy; and an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, construction of of ultra modern sport stadium in Eastern Region amongst others that will return Ghana to the path of progress and prosperity.

By: Kwasi Frimpong