NDC to seek counsel from Rawlings – Elections Review C’ttee

Chairman for the Elections Review Committee tasked to review the factors that led to the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prf. Kwesi Botchway has hinted that they will consult with former president and founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, the former president is an important figure in the party and it will be critical for them to consult with him. ”He is the founder of the party and so we will be consulting with our founder. Absolutely we must.

As well as the Council of Elders,” he added. Prof. Kwesi Botchway indicated that they will also consult the national and functional executive of the party. The 13-member committee during a press briefing to outline their modalities of work said, the way forward for the party to conduct a full, rigorous, and honest review of the factors that led to our defeat rather than, go by everybody’s intuition to ward off recommendations and pointing and name calling that we know will tear the party apart.

The committee he noted has been structured into three groups for purposes of conducting consultations and hearing across the country. He said, ‘’each region has been zoned and each zone is made up of one or more constituencies depending on the size and distance.’’

The committee with a membership of 13 individuals will commence work or hearing in the Greater Accra region next week beginning with Madina and Adenta constituencies. He indicated that the consultation shall be held with leaders of the party and key individuals and groups who wish to make contributions.

Addressing the press at the party’s headquarters, Prof. Botchway said, ‘’we wish to assure all members and sympathizers of the party that we would complete work on schedule and make appropriate recommendation for restructuring of the party and to re-position for future elections.’’