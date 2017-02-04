NDC to present Mahama as candidate for 2020 – Atuahene

As Ghanaians look forward to the leadership of the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliver their promises made during the 2016 elections, the immediate past National Democratic Congress is also struggling to get a presidential candidate for 2020.

A leading member of the party in the Ashanti region, Oheneba Asamoah Atuahene has revealed that, the NDC is working hard to present the former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2020 poll.

He made this revelations on Amansan Ntie on Kessben TV/FM.

Asamoah Atuahene reiterated that the NDC won’t give room for members of the political divide to damage the good image and reputation of their would be Candidate and former president, John Mahama.

He was reacting to comments minister-designate for Gender and Social Protection Otiko Djaba’s refusal to apologise to the former President Mahama after making ‘evil’ statement against his being.

Questioned whether Mr Mahama has agreed to contest, he noted that, the party is now in talks with him(John Manama) to accept the bid in 2020.

He vowed the party will protect the image of John Mahama and called for some decency in our utterances.

