NDC to beg Kingmakers on behalf of destooled Chief

Ashanti Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) have revealed plans to plead with the Kingmakers of Essienimpong in Ejisu on behalf of the destooled sub-chief, Nana Ekon Ansah Boafo.

The Ankobeahene had his stool taken by the kingmakers after playing the role of an NDC polling agent in the just-ended general elections.

He’s said to have ignored his traditional functions and rather chose to act politically, an act which, the kingmakers said, was against tradition.

But the party’s regional Vice Chair, Alex Attivor Sawyer, arguing on the matter said although the embattled Chief is a party member, he was not engaged as a party polling station agent on the day of elections.

“…He went there and realized our agents were not there. So he called the Chairman. And the Chairman said OK, he should hold on and he will come and bring the actual polling agents. It’s very bad and unfortunate. Chieftaincy and politics does not mingle. We can only go there and plead on his behalf which we have not yet done. We’ll discuss to see how best we can reach out to the King makers over there.”he told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview.

