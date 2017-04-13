NACOB arrests 3 for trafficking cocaine, weed

Three people have been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by the Narcotics Control Board for drug related offences.

The three suspects Madugu Suraku, Maxwell Momo Golafale and Daniel Njoku Egbuta were arrested on different occasions possessing and trafficking in narcotics while going through arrival and departure formalities.

A statement released by the Board, Thursday, indicate that Madugu, a Ghanaian was arrested on March 29, 2017 on his return from Nairobi Kenya.

“A urine test conducted on the suspect proved positive for narcotics. The suspect, upon interrogation confessed having ingested 35 pellets of a powdery substance suspected to be speedball. Forensic analysis confirmed the substance being speedball, a combination of cocaine and heroin, all nacortics substance,” the statement said.

Two days later a second suspect, Maxwell Momo Golafale was also arrested while going through departure formalities to China.

He had concealed in his luggage “two slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, popularly referred to as weed,” the statement added.

The third suspect, a Nigerian, Daniel Njoku, Egbuta was also picked up on arrival from Sao Paolo, Brazil on April 5, 2017. A urine test conducted on him subsequently proved positive for cocaine. The suspect, had ingested 111 pellets of cocaine.

He later confessed being an ex-convict, having served a jail term for similar drug trafficking offence in Ecuador. He has since expelled all 111 pellets of cocaine.

The statement said all three suspects have been arraigned before court for prosecution.

The statement warned the general public to desist from trafficking drugs, adding, the long arm of the law will deal ruthlessly with persons found and arrested for drug related offences.

It also reminded the public of the harmful effects of drugs on the health of the traffickers.

The arrest will be a massive boost against the drug fight in Ghana.

