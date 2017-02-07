Mustapha Ussif appointed Acting Director for NSS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Mustapha Ussif, the former Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori, as the Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.

Mr Ussif’s appointment takes effect from Monday, February 6, 2017, an appointment letter signed by the President said on Monday.

“Pursuant to section 15 (1) of the Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 (Act 426), I hereby appoint you to act as the Executive Director of the scheme, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Service Board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the letter said.

Mr Ussif takes over from Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte.

Graphic.com