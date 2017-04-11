MTN FA Cup Round of 64 draw to be held on Thursday

The Live Draw for the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 has being scheduled for Thursday, April 13, at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The draw involving 16 Premier League clubs, 34 qualified clubs from the Division One League and 14 clubs from the Division Two League will be paired to determine which club qualifies to the next stage of the competition.

The 2016/17 edition will mark the seventh year of MTN’s sponsorship of the FA Cup competition since its reintroduction in the 2010/2011 football season.

Previous winners such as Nania FC failed to make it past the preliminary round of this year’s competition while this year’s Champions Bechem United will begin their title defence from Thursday’s draw.

The draw is expected to begin at 11:00am.

Here are the teams who will play in the Round of 64 of the competition:

PREMIER CLUBS

1. Kumasi Asante Kotoko S.C

2. Aduana Stars F.C

3. W.A.F.A. S.C

4. Berekum Chelsea F.C

5. Bechem United F.C

6. Elmina Sharks F.C

7. Accra Hearts of Oak S.C

8. Wa All Stars F.C

9. Tema Youth S.C

10. Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs F.C

11. Liberty Professionals F.C

12. Accra Great Olympics F.C

13. International Allies F.C

14. Medeama S.C

15. Ashantigold S.C

16. Bolga All Stars F.C

DIVISION ONE

1. Young Wise F.C

2. Vision F.C

3. Amidaus F.C

4. Uncle T Stars F.C

5. Danbort F/C

6. Sekondi Eleven Wise F.C/New Edubiase United

7. Techiman Eleven Wonders F.C

8. Glory Stars F.C

9. Unistar Academy

10. Guan United F.C

11. Asokwa Deportivo F.C

12. Heart of Lions F.C

13. Kotoku Royals F.C

14. Phar Rangers F.C

15. Okyemman Planners F.C

16. Nzema Kotoko F.C

17. Sporting Mirren F.C

18. Wassaman United F.C

19. F.C 1996 Samartex

20. Nea Salamina F.C

21. Unity F.C

22. Proud United F.C

23. Real Tamale United F.C

24. Tamale Utrecht Academy

25. Achiken F.C

26. King Faisal F.C

27. Steadfast F.C

28. Kintampo United F.C

29. Brong Ahafo United F.C

30. Bekwai Youth Football Academy

31. Dreams F.C

32. Bibiani Goldstars S.C

33. Fijai Real United F.C

34. Dark Horses F.C

DIVISION TWO

1. Dolphins F.C

2. Bolga Soccer Stars F.C

3. Emmanuel F.C

4. NADM F.C

5. Power Sporting Club

6. True Democracy F.C

7. Narita F.C

8. Young Apostles F.C

9. Nsoatre F.C

10. Juapong All Stars F.C

11. Windy Professionals F.C

12. Atwima Mahoni F.C

13. Rail Stars F.C

14. Fetteh Youngsters F.C

