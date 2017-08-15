MP, DCE Embark on familiarisation tour

The Member of parliament for Effiduasi/Asokore constituency Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Sekyere East District Chief Executive Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo, technocrats at the Assembly, Departmental Heads from Government institutions, and NPP constituency party executives embark on a familiarisation tour within the 44 communities in the District to officially introduce the District Chief Executive to the residents in the communities.

The tour is to bring local governance to the doorstep of the people and to listen to the problems of the individual towns in the District. The problems facing these communities include poor roads network, portable drinking water, toilet facilities, electricity and bad state of some school buildings.

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, member of parliament assured the residents of the various towns that he will listen to the cry of the people and urged them that the president will roll it’s policies on all campaign promises but it’s just a matter of time. He appealed to them to exercise restraints and pray for the president.

Hon Mary Boatemaa Marfo, Sekyere East District Chief Executive told Nananom that her door is always opened for their views, opinions and suggestions that will help the District and the nation to develop.

She urged them to calm down and adviced the youth to refrain from deviant behaviours that will affect their future.

The implementation of Free SHS is underway, One District,One Factory is on it’s way, one million dollars one constituency will be in to help developments of the District and the nation at large.

Some of the Chiefs in the communities presented foodstuffs and sheep to the MP, DCE and their entourage. The MP and his team expressed their sincere, profound and heartfelt gratitude to the Chiefs for their kind gesture and asked of their prayers for good health and travelling mercies.

