Missing Journalist: Wontumi offers 10,000 cedis to aid search

The Management of Ashh fm in Kumasi a subsidiary media outlet of Kencity Media Ltd has officially announced the disappearance of one of its key Broadcast Journalists Daasebre Adjei Dwamena who has been missing since the December 7 general elections.

The Management of Ashh Fm on Wednesday 21th December, 2016 publicly announced it on air that the journalist was scheduled to cover elections from the Bekwai Constituency and also took the opportunity to exercise his franchise at his hometown Akyeremade which is under the Bekwai Constituency.

He did two reports on that fateful day to the station but after closing of polls around 5 pm his phones have been off till date ,he has since not returned either to his house nor workplace.

The Management of Ashh fm has reported the matter to the Ashanti Regional Police Command and investigations are still ongoing.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party , Bernard Antwi Boasiako commonly known as Chairman Wontumi has offered an amount of ₵10,000 to the management of Ashh fm to be given to whoever assists to locate the whereabouts of Daasebre Adjei Dwamena.

