Michael Carrick won’t celebrate if Manchester United qualify for Champions League

The Red Devils find themselves in a battle to qualify for Europe’s top competition with the club currently sitting sixth in the table, two points adrift of fourth

Having not qualified in two of the last three seasons, finishing in the top four might be considered a success for Jose Mourinho’s team, but for Carrick it’s not enough.

‘It’s not something we’d celebrate, if we finished third, fourth or even second,’ the 35-year-old former Tottenham player told the Mirror .

‘You only celebrate when you win, but the Champions League is a big part of this club. It’s where you want to play, it’s where the best players want to play.

‘So in terms of attracting players and all that type of stuff, the club is geared up for that, of course it is, but you can only celebrate winning, really, and finishing top.’

Carrick added that Manchester United will have no excuses if they miss out having spent big in the summer.

‘We’ve certainly got everything there to give us the best chance of reaching that goal, but the top-four has got to be the bare minimum, really.’