Metro Mass Bus Burns To Ashes At Agogo

A Metro Mass bus with registration number As 6638 09 today burnt to ashes at Collins Senior High School in the Asante Akyem North in Ashanti region.

Collins Senior High School being one of schools participating in the ongoing inter colleges games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in kumasi hired two Metro Mass Buses to convey their athletes and spectators.

However, the above registered bus upon readiness to take off caught fire purportedly to have erupted from the battery terminal. An attempt to quench the fire was proven futile.

The bus eventually burnt to ashes following the delayed intervention of the fire service from Asante Akyem Konongo.

Information reaching out to kessben news indicates that, the absence of fire extinguisher in the bus as well the empty fire extinguisher cylinders in the school served no purpose as it could have served as a first hand support before the fire got worse.

Story :kessbenfm.com/Randy Jay Abubakar